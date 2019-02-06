Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Wednesday

Murray (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

This will be Murray's first time taking the court after a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and it is a somewhat surprising development. Upon his return, he is expected to retake his spot as the team's starting point guard, which will send Monte Morris, who filled in admirably in Murray's absence, back to a role off the bench.