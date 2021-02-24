Murray recorded 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win against the Trail Blazers.

Murray put together one of his best all-around performances of the season Tuesday, scoring an efficient 24 points and coming up just one assist shy of matching his season high. Murray has taken his game to another level lately. In the six performances leading up to Tuesday, Murray averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals. It seems possible he has finally broken out of his inconsistent play and could be establishing a reliable floor.