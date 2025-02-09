Murray (knee) is available to play against the Suns on Saturday.
Murray was unable to play in Thursday's win over the Magic due to left knee inflammation, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday. He's averaged 22.8 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 36.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.
