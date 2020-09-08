Murray totaled 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-107 Game 3 loss to the Clippers.

Murray's offensive woes continued Monday, shooting under 34 percent for the third time in the last four games. After almost single-handedly carrying the Nuggets into the second round, the Clippers appear to have his number when it comes to putting up points. With that being said, he still managed to contribute with nine assists, just the fifth time he has reached that mark all season.