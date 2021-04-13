Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Monday's 116-107 loss to the Warriors that Murray would undergo an MRI on the left knee injury he suffered in the final minute of the contest, The Athletic reports.

While an initial diagnosis for Murray's injury hasn't been provided, the Nuggets and fantasy managers should be preparing for him to miss some time. The point guard, who had missed the previous four games with soreness in his right knee, collapsed to the floor with 50.6 seconds remaining when he planted hard on his left foot while attempting a layup. He remained on the ground for several moments clutching his knee before requiring assistance to the locker room. An update on Murray's condition should be provided later Tuesday, but assuming he misses time, the Nuggets would likely turn to Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris to serve as the team's primary facilitators along with center Nikola Jokic.