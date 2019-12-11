Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Heads to locker room

Murray went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a trunk contusion, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. He is questionable to return.

Murray collided with Ben Simmons and was in pain while lying on the floor before getting up and heading to the locker room. If he doesn't return, Monte Morris should see extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories