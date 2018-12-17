Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Heats up late in win

Murray went for 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Murray's final line was solid, but he generated a lot of his production in the final period. The third-year guard poured in 15 of his points during the fourth quarter, helping the Nuggets come back from a double-digit third-quarter deficit. Sunday also saw him snap a slump from distance to an extent, as the 21-year-old had gone just 1-for-13 from three-point range over the prior four contests. Murray has shot at least 40 percent overall in six of seven December games, leading to an average of 18.6 points over that span.