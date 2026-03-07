Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Helped to locker room Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
The star point guard limped to the locker room with assistance after stepping on Nikola Jokic's foot and turning his left ankle. If Murray is unable to return, Bruce Brown and Tyus Jones will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
