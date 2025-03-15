Murray accumulated 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 131-126 victory over the Lakers.

Murray's three-pointer in the closing seconds was followed by a Russell Westbrook steal and dunk, giving the Nuggets the W after a massive rally from the short-handed Lakers. Denver's marquee guard showed no ill effects from his lingering knee injury, and he will likely play Saturday against the Wizards despite the back-to-back scenario.