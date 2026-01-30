Murray closed with 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-103 win over Brooklyn.

The 27 points led the Nuggets on the night. Murray is battling through some nagging injuries, but with Nikola Jokic (knee) on the shelf, the 28-year-old guard is toughing it out. Murray's been able to play 12 of the 16 games Jokic has missed so far, scoring more than 20 points in 11 of them and averaging 27.8 points, 8.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals.