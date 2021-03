Murray had just three points (1-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), to go with five assists, three rebounds and two steals, in Friday's win over Memphis.

The Nuggets were able to pull out a one-point victory, but Murray didn't do much to help the cause, as he had his worst shooting night of the season to kick off the second half. The point guard went 0-of-9 from two-point range, with his only field goal coming from beyond the arc. He also failed to get to the free throw line for the first time since Feb. 19.