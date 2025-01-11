Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.
Murray is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 23 on Sunday due to a left knee injury he suffered against Brooklyn. If Murray is ultimately ruled out, Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther and Trey Alexander are candidates to receive increased playing time.
