Murray (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Murray is in danger of missing his second straight game Saturday due to a sprained right ankle. If the star guard is unable to suit up, Reggie Jackson (quadriceps) will likely receive another start.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable at Phoenix•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in return•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returning to face Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Chance to suit up Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Monday, could return soon•