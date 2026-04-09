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Murray (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Along with Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Murray is in jeopardy of missing Denver's penultimate regular-season game. If the star point guard is ruled out, Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett and Tyus Jones would be candidates for increased run.

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