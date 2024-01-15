Murray is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a bilateral tibia injury.

Murray and the rest of Denver's starters are considered questionable for Tuesday's game, so the Nuggets appear likely to rest a few key contributors. Murray has appeared in 16 straight games, averaging 22.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes during that stretch.