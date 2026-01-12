Murray (ankle/illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Murray is dealing with a left ankle sprain and an illness and is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest Tuesday. If he isn't cleared to play, Jalen Pickett and Bruce Brown would likely see increased playing time. Across three appearances this month, Murray has averaged 27.7 points, 13.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 38.7 minutes per game.