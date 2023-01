Murray is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management.

Murray has played over 35 minutes in six of his past 10 appearances, posting 22.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals during that stretch, but he may take a seat to manage his surgically repaired left knee during Tuesday's contest. If the star point guard is sidelined, Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun would be candidates for increased roles against New Orleans.