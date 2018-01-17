Nuggets' Jamal Murray: In concussion protocol, out Wednesday

Murray has entered the league's concussion protocol and will not play during Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray was pulled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but returned after a short stint on the bench. That said, he's apparently displayed some concussion-like symptoms, which will cause him to miss Wednesday's affair. As a result of his absence, Will Barton is a strong candidate to do much of the ballhandling for Denver, while Emmanuel Mudiay could see some run off the pine. Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig could see expanded roles as well.