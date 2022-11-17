Murray is out Friday against the Mavericks due to health and safety protocols.
The Nuggets appear to be dealing with a COVID-19 issue within the team, and both Murray and Nikola Jokic are out due to protocols. Bones Hyland should see plenty of extra usage in Murray's stead.
