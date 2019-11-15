Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Inefficient night Thursday
Murray finished with four points (1-11 Fg, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 victory over the Nets.
It was a night to forget for Murray who ended with just four points in 28 minutes. He shot under 10 percent from the field and destroyed your field-goal percentage if you had him in your lineup. Murry has been serviceable at best to begin the season, currently ranked outside the top-80 in 9-category leagues. The bulk of his value is tied to points, three's, and free-throw percentage. On those nights his shot is not falling, his fantasy value takes a big hit.
