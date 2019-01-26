Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Injures ankle Friday

Murray left Friday's game against the Suns early after suffering an ankle injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Murray sported a walking boot following the game, but coach Michael Malone indicated he could have returned to the game if needed to. His status for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers is certainly up in the air at this point, so expect an update once the team provides more information. Monte Morris would see the biggest benefit should he ultimately have to miss time.