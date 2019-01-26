Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Injures ankle Friday
Murray left Friday's game against the Suns early after suffering an ankle injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray sported a walking boot following the game, but coach Michael Malone indicated he could have returned to the game if needed to. His status for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers is certainly up in the air at this point, so expect an update once the team provides more information. Monte Morris would see the biggest benefit should he ultimately have to miss time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts solid line in lopsided win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drills seven treys•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-best 23 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues to struggle with shot•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 36 points in Thursday's win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....