Murray (hamstring) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bulls. He'll finish Saturday with two points (1-3 FG) and two rebounds.

Murray had been a candidate to sit Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, and though he ultimately suited up, his night ended after just two quarters due to a tight right hamstring. Reggie Jackson started at point guard to begin the second half and will most likely join the top unit for the Nuggets' next game Monday against the Pelicans if Murray is unable to recover from the hamstring injury in time.