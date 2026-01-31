Murray finished Friday's 122-109 win over the Clippers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

With Nikola Jokic back in action after a 16-game absence due to a knee injury, Murray saw his usage predictably decline, as his 10 field-goal attempts were his lowest volume since Dec. 1. The 28-year-old point guard still scored at least 20 points for his fifth straight appearance and the 11th time in 12 January games, and he's averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals on the month while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from long distance.