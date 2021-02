Murray had 35 points (13-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Wizards.

The 23-year-old came up one rebound short of a double-double for the second time this season, and he took great care of the ball with only one turnover. Murray was 1-for-13 from deep over the previous two games, but his five three-pointers Wednesday set a season high.