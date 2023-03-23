Murray provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 victory over the Wizards.

Murray's scoring number wasn't gaudy, but he continues to produce efficient games. Denver's point guard is averaging 8.2 assists per game over the last five and has hit 12 of his last 17 threes. His uptick in assists and three-point shooting has come at a critical time for fantasy managers. The only recent downside for Murray is his lack of steals with just one takeaway in the last four games.