Murray ended with 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over the Warriors.

The Warriors commenced a nine-point rally in the game's final moments, but Murray topped off a magnificent game with a block of Klay Thompson's potential game-winner. The potential Western Conference playoff preview marked one of Murray's best all-around games of the season, and he looked 100 percent after missing Friday's game due to an illness. Murray and Michael Porter picked up the slack offensively while weathering another absence from Nikola Jokic (calf). The Nuggets won't take any chances with Jokic, so expect Murray to be the team's primary offensive engine as the season draws to a close.