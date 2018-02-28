Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Key turnover in Tuesday's loss

Murray posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Murray's final line was solid enough from a fantasy perspective, and his 63.6 percent success rate from the field marked his fifth stellar shooting effort over the last six games. However, the second-year guard also committed a back-breaking turnover in the closing seconds when Austin Rivers separated him from the ball from behind as Murray drove down the court for a potential game-winning bucket. The untimely miscue aside, Murray has been impressively consistent since mid-January, posting 14 double-digit scoring efforts over the last 16 games while continuing to offer strong returns in both the rebounds and assists categories. Factoring in Tuesday's line, he's also draining 54.2 percent of his shots -- including 44.9 of his three-point attempts -- across 10 February contests.