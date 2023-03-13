Murray (knee) exited Sunday's loss to the Nets in the second half due to a sore left knee, but he's expected to be "fine," per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

While it was mildly concerning that Murray did not return to Sunday's game, it looks as though the team was simply exercising caution with its star guard. Until further notice, Murray should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game at Toronto, which kicks off a four-game week for Denver. The Nuggets also play Thursday (at DET) before finishing out with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set against the Knicks and Nets.