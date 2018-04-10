Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Lackluster offensive showing in win
Murray posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Murray was far from sharp with his shot, but he remained aggressive enough to post his 17th straight double-digit scoring effort. The second-year guard is averaging a solid 18.4 points (on 46.3 percent shooting), 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 36.4 minutes in five April contests, and he'll be counted on heavily once again in Wednesday's win-and-in showdown with the Timberwolves in the season finale.
