Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Late scratch Tuesday
Murray is a late scratch for Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to an ankle sprain, T.J McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray has been nursing an ankle injury since before training camp and aggravated the injury during the Nuggets' preseason opener. His absence is reportedly precautionary.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 18 points in 19 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Entrenched as starting point guard•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts well-rounded effort in overtime loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Lackluster offensive showing in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Spearheads efficient offensive showing•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in key win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.