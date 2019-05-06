Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leading scorer in Game 4 win

Murray paced the Nuggets with 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes Sunday in the team's 116-112 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4.

For the second straight contest, Murray poured in exactly 34 points, but he was much more efficient in the winning effort after converting 14 of 32 attempts from the field in the quadruple-overtime loss in Game 3. Throughout the series, however, Murray has been consistently unshakable at the free-throw line. Sunday's perfect showing leaves him at 18-for-18 in four games.

