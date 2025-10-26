Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leading scorer in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray finished Saturday's 133-111 victory over the Suns with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes.
While Nikola Jokic was busy supplying another triple-double for the Nuggets, it was Murray who led the team in scoring on a night when all five starters, plus two members of the Denver bench, scored in double digits. Murray's biggest task this season will be simply to stay healthy, but he's had a productive start to the schedule, averaging 24.0 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 threes in his first two contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops double-double in opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ready for season opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Taking seat for preseason finale•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 30 points in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts 17 points in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Logs 12 points in preseason loss•