Murray finished Saturday's 133-111 victory over the Suns with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

While Nikola Jokic was busy supplying another triple-double for the Nuggets, it was Murray who led the team in scoring on a night when all five starters, plus two members of the Denver bench, scored in double digits. Murray's biggest task this season will be simply to stay healthy, but he's had a productive start to the schedule, averaging 24.0 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 threes in his first two contests.