Murray racked up a team-high 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

With Nikola Jokic (ankle) out for a fifth straight game, Murray led the Nuggets' offense once again. The 28-year-old guard has seen massive volume in the last two contests, attempting 50 total FGs while averaging 33.5 points, but with Jokic likely to be back before the end of the Nuggets' current homestand, Murray's usage and production are poised to return to their usual levels.