Murray amassed 36 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Murray took full advantage of a woeful Timberwolves team, having his way with them on the offensive end of the floor. That makes back-to-back games of at least 30 points for Murray who has certainly put a slow start to the season behind him. Shooting slumps are nothing new for Murray and so there is a chance another one could come at some point. For now, you simply plug him in and let him go to work.