Murray provided 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to New York.

Murray scored an efficient 25 points in the loss, pacing all players in the scoring department. Despite dealing with some ongoing knee soreness, Murray has played in the past 12 games, exceeding 30 minutes in all but one. With that said, the Nuggets do play again Sunday against the Nets. There is certainly a chance Murray is given the night off, although having lost five of their past six games, a victory is going to be ultra-important.