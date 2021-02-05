Murray posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

With Nikola Jokic bottled up by Los Angeles and able to score only 13 points, much of the offensive burden fell on Murray, who led the team in minutes, field-goal attempts and points. He also notched a steal and a block on the defensive end to round out a solid but unspectacular stat line. Murray has mostly functioned as Denver's second option on offense this season, posting per-game averages of 19.0 points, 2.1 three-pointers, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.