Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads first unit in scoring during loss
Murray posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.
Murray's scoring total, albeit modest, was tops among the starting five on the night. The second-year guard has seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has shot at least 40.0 percent in those contests, as he continues to be one of the most consistent sources of offense for the Nuggets. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaging a solid 19.0 points (on 55.0 percent shooting, including 47.6 percent from three-point range), 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 31.7 minutes in three January contests.
