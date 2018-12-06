Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads Nuggets to OT win
Murray scored a game-high 31 points (10-25 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 overtime win over the Magic.
It's his best scoring performance since he erupted for 48 points against the Celtics in early November, but Murray's been on a roll lately, popping for 20 or more points in four of his last five games. The third-year guard could see his minutes reduced once Isaiah Thomas (hip) is finally ready to make his Nuggets debut, but until then Murray will remain the top backcourt option for a team that is surprisingly on top of the Western Conference.
