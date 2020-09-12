Murray amassed 26 points (9-25 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-105 victory over the Clippers.

The Nuggets showed plenty of fight in this one, coming from 16 points down during the second quarter to extend the series another game. Murray struggled inside the paint but hit five of his seven perimeter attempts. His scoring output has regressed after an outstanding first-round series against the Jazz, although that is to be expected given the defense he is now playing against. They will look to force a Game 7 on Sunday and Murray is going to need to be aggressive once again.