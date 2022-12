Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans.

Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.