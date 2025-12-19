Murray registered 32 points (11-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 win over the Magic.

Murray excelled from three-point range en route to a game-high scoring count against Orlando. Murray is in good form with more than 30 points in three of his last four appearances. Additionally, his regular-season averages of 25.2 points and 6.6 assists per game rank him second on the squad behind Nikola Jokic.