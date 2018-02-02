Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win

Murray collected 33 points (14-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-125 win over the Thunder.

Murray is enjoying an excellent sophomore campaign as Denver's unquestioned starting point guard, and he's formed a great synergy with Gary Harris in the backcourt. They are both decent sources for threes, as he and Harris combined for ten treys on Thursday. His statistical crown jewel is his free-throw percentage, where he trails only J.J. Redick in that category this season, posting a blistering 93.1 percent from the charity stripe. That stat alone makes him a valuable roto asset.