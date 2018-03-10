Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 22 points

Murray compiled 22 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-116 victory over the Lakers.

Murray recorded a season-high four steals while also matching his season-best of eight assists. He had been struggling of late and this was a nice bounce back for owners. Not only did look engaged on the defensive end of the floor, he was aggressive on the offensive end, setting season-highs in both free-throws attempted and made. His breakout season will look to continue on Sunday when the Sacramento Kings come to town.

