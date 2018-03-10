Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 22 points
Murray compiled 22 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-116 victory over the Lakers.
Murray recorded a season-high four steals while also matching his season-best of eight assists. He had been struggling of late and this was a nice bounce back for owners. Not only did look engaged on the defensive end of the floor, he was aggressive on the offensive end, setting season-highs in both free-throws attempted and made. His breakout season will look to continue on Sunday when the Sacramento Kings come to town.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers apparent head injury Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Quiet in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Key turnover in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Racks up solid line in Team World win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...