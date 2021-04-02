Murray posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 win over the Clippers.

Murray also scored 23 points when he played the Clippers on Christmas Day, but this time around, Denver was able to hand them a loss that was more decisive than it looked on paper. Behind Murray's leadership at point guard, the Nuggets surged to a big lead very early and led for the duration of the game. The addition of Aaron Gordon has added another weapon to Denver's vast arsenal, giving Murray one more way to deliver a win.