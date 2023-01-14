Murray amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 115-103 victory over the Clippers.

Nikola Jokic's (wrist) absence required the Nuggets to step up elsewhere, and it was Murray who led the charge, erasing LA's lead in the first half. Although Friday's win was less convincing than Denver's 31-point thrashing of the Clippers a week ago, the team proved it can still be effective without their top producer. Murray showed no ill effects from the wrist injury that landed him on the injury report.