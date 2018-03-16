Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 26 points
Murray had 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Pistons.
Murray was excellent again Thursday, leading the Nuggets to a much-needed victory. He has now scored in double-figures in his last five games while adding a combined eight steals and 28 rebounds. If he can increase his rebounding rate with some regularity, that is just another feather in his already large cap. The breakout continues and owners are simply enjoying the ride.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers apparent head injury Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Quiet in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Key turnover in Tuesday's loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...