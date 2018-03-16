Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 26 points

Murray had 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Pistons.

Murray was excellent again Thursday, leading the Nuggets to a much-needed victory. He has now scored in double-figures in his last five games while adding a combined eight steals and 28 rebounds. If he can increase his rebounding rate with some regularity, that is just another feather in his already large cap. The breakout continues and owners are simply enjoying the ride.