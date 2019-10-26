Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 27 points
Murray scored 27 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Denver's 108-107 win over Phoenix this Friday.
Murray didn't distribute the ball much this around, although that was mostly due to Nikola Jokic's dominant ball-handling duties that saw him deliver 12 assists. Murray looked far more efficient in comparison to his first outing this season, and he will try to build on this performance next Monday at Sacramento.
