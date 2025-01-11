Murray (knee) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets.
Murray played 16 minutes in the first half of Friday's game and logged seven points, four assists and one steal. His left knee appears to have flared up, which caused Julian Strawther to enter the Nuggets' starting lineup for the second half, and it remains to be seen whether Murray will return for the final two quarters of the game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills stat sheet vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from floor again•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting display•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Records double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores season-high 34 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to available•