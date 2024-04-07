Murray accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 21 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 victory over the Hawks.

Although Murray's production wasn't needed in the blowout, his return to the starting lineup gave the Nuggets a significant morale boost. Improvements were noticeable all over the box score, and the team's floor general gets a lot of the credit. The team went 3-4 without Murray in the lineup, and his return will help immensely as they try to stay ahead of Minnesota and Oklahoma City.