Murray (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Hawks.

Murray is still working his way back from a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss extended time. He was listed as probable ahead of Friday's loss to Houston, but he totaled 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during that contest. While Murray will likely be available Monday, he could take a seat for rest purposes during the second half of Denver's back-to-back set Tuesday in Chicago.